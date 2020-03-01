Coronavirus epidemic easing in China including Wuhan, Hubei province: NHC

BEIJING, Mar 1 (APP):The novel coronavirus epidemic has been easing in China, including in the epicenter city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, but great uncertainties remain and epidemic control efforts must not become lax in any case, Yu Xuejun, Vice Minister of China’s National Health Commission (NHC) and member of central guidance team in Hubei said.

The commission has urged provincial authorities across China to draft an epidemic prevention plan and fully be prepare in order to ensure the effective identification and handling of any new cases that arise, he told APP.

He called for authorities to intensify health monitoring of employees and assist workers in strengthening their ability to protect themselves, adding that the commission will dispatch teams to guide and inspect disease prevention and control across China to ensure outbreaks don’t rebound.

Yu Xuejun said despite the fact that the WHO has given a positive comment on China’s epidemic prevention and control, they still face a severe and complicated situation, and there is a risk of the disease regaining its strength.

The public may notice that many provinces have already lowered their emergency response levels. But there is a need to take more specific and targeted measures in different regions to prevent and control the epidemic and resume operation and ensure that business and schools reopen in an orderly manner.

He said the fact that more regions have begun to lower their emergency response level means the gradual lifting of relevant restrictions. The resumption of work and reopening of schools means that a large number of people will be moving across various regions, which might bring a series of challenges in regard to the containment of the epidemic.

“The challenges are reflected at least in the following aspects: First, after the removal of traffic restrictions, the risk of transmission during transportation will increase. Second, the resumption of work and reopening of schools will increase the risk of cluster transmission. Third, in major labor-importing provinces such as Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, the risk of imported cases will also increase.

These risks will bring a certain level of uncertainty to the work of prevention and control of the epidemic. The tasks we are facing in the future will be more arduous and demanding,” he added.

The deputy minister of the commission said the concerned authorities have taken a number of measures to avoid and mitigate these possible transmission risks in a timely manner.

“We require all provinces to formulate plans, enhance drills and remain prepared and vigilant. For cases that emerge during the process of people returning to work and school, emergency measures must be taken in a scientific, targeted and timely manner,” he added.

He said to prevent a resurgence of the epidemic during the resumption of work, production and school classes, the National Health Commission will designate supervision and guidance teams to guide the provincial (autonomous regional and municipal) localities in formulating action plans, and providing medical treatment and daily necessities.

If there is a resurgence of the epidemic caused by malpractices, the relevant people will be held accountable, he said.

It may be mentioned that China has mobilized national resources to cope with the biggest public health crisis over the past 70 years.

More than 80,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had been reported on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, with nearly half of those patients having recovered, according to the National Health Commission.