Corona positive cases reach 8,348 across country

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The COVID-19 caseload in Pakistan had reached 8,348 with 355 new cases reported during last 24 hours, an official of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus said on Sunday.

Sharing the data, he said that total 168 deaths had been reported from the disease with nine reported during last 24 hours.

He said that 1,868 patients had been recovered. He added total 98,522 tests had been conducted while in last 24 hours 7,847 tests were conducted.

He said 2,537 cases were reported from Sindh, 3,822 from Punjab, 1,137 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 376 from Balochistan and 171 from Islamabad Capital Territory.

He said that 42 deaths had been reported from Punjab, 56 from Sindh, 60 from KP, three from GB, five from Balochistan two from ICT. He added 592 patients had been recovered in Sindh, 226 in KP, 144 in Balochistan, 193 in GB, 684 in Punjab and 20 in ICT.