Corey Anderson aims to make Lahore champions

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP):New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson targets a role in leading Lahore Qalandars to the elusive HBL Pakistan Super League title and believes the league provides youngsters a good chance of

learning and maturing.

The 28-year-old, who has played 13 Tests, 49 ODIs and 31 T20Is for New Zealand, hopes to deliver for Lahore, who finished fifth and last in the first two editions and sixth and last in 2018.