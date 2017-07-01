Cooperative movement teaches equality, unity: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, July 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif has said the aim of global movement of mutual cooperation

is to work together to ensure equal distribution of resources

which also teaches the importance of unity.

He said that performance of agriculture in Punjab and

cooperative institutions in housing sector is exemplary. He

said that distribution of loans of billions of rupees annually

among farmers and supply of residential facilities to the public

by the cooperative institutions is undoubtedly commendable.

The CM said that previous governments did not work hard to

highlight the role of cooperative institutions however credit

goes to the PML-N government that we have taken measures to

restore these institutions, he added.

Congratulating all the people associated with this move on

the occasion of International Cooperative Day, the Chief Minister

said the Punjab government and its people express solidarity with

international volunteer cooperation and reiterate the commitment

that they would implement this global movement according to its

original principles in Punjab. He said all cooperative organizations

in the province would be mobilized so that our people may find

an opportunity to enhance their financial condition by making

best utilization of this development.

He said the Punjab government had allocated huge funds to

activate cooperative institutions to promote cooperatives and

highlighting its role in the province. Shehbaz Sharif said that

initiatives like restructuring of Punjab Provincial Cooperative

Bank Limited, biometric transfer of plot in Cooperative Housing

Societies and computerization of Cooperative Societies across

the province had been taken.

He said that cooperative institutions need to

evolve an effective strategy to make their role ideal for all.