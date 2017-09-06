Cooperation of Afghanistan imperative to address issue of terrorism: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to United

States Aizaz Chaudhry on Wednesday said cooperation of

Afghanistan would be required to address the issue of terrorism.

Pakistan wants cooperation of Afghanistan to wipe out menace

of terrorism and maintain peace, he said talking to PTV.

He said Pakistan also wants help from United States to

resolve the issues in this regard.

There was no safe haven for terrorists here, he said.

The terrorists were making safe havens in Afghanistan due to

which Pakistan was facing problems, he added.