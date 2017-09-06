ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to United
States Aizaz Chaudhry on Wednesday said cooperation of
Afghanistan would be required to address the issue of terrorism.
Pakistan wants cooperation of Afghanistan to wipe out menace
of terrorism and maintain peace, he said talking to PTV.
He said Pakistan also wants help from United States to
resolve the issues in this regard.
There was no safe haven for terrorists here, he said.
The terrorists were making safe havens in Afghanistan due to
which Pakistan was facing problems, he added.
Cooperation of Afghanistan imperative to address issue of terrorism: Aizaz
