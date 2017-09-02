Cooperation among Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, China, India for peace in region urged: Analysts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Following Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s

offer to initiate talks to Pakistan, different analysts have stressed need of cooperation among Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and India for lasting peace in the region.

Renowned analyst, Brigadier (Retd) Saad said peace of Pakistan and

Afghanistan is interlinked and statement of Afghanistan President is a good step in this connection.

He said Pakistan categorically said that it wants cooperation and

acknowledgement of its sacrifices in the war against terrorism and it does not want financial assistance.

He said Pakistan does not follow policy of confrontation, in fact, it

is using diplomatic maneuvering with assistance of China and Russia, its engagement with US and Afghanistan will be necessary and decision will be taken according to the situation.

Another analyst, Salman Abid said new dynamics and alignment are in

the region and China’s role for arbitration seems vital.