Convocation ceremonies held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan

RISALPUR, Sep 21 (APP): Convocation ceremonies of 133 GD (P),

16 A&SD courses of College of Flying Training and 82nd Engineering

course of College of Aeronautical Engineering were held here at

Pakistan Air Force Academy, Asghar Khan on Thursday.

Air Vice Marshal Imran Khalid Air Officer Commanding, PAF

Academy, Asghar Khan was also present at the occasion, said a press release.

In the convocation ceremony of College of Flying Training, Air

Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor Air University,

Islamabad, awarded degrees in the discipline of Bachelor’s of

Aviation Sciences to graduating officers.

Flying Officer Fida Muhammad Khan of 133 GD (P) course won

Chief of the Air Staff Gold Medal for overall best performance in

flying stream, while Flying Officer Muhammad Umar of 16 A&SD course

received Chief of the Air Staff Gold Medal for overall best

performance in non-flying stream. Flying Officer Zubair Khalid of

133 GD (P) course won Chancellor’s Silver Medal for 2nd best

performance in flying stream whereas, Flying Officer Rizwan Habib of

16 A&SD was awarded Chancellor’s Silver Medal for 2nd best

performance in non-flying stream.

Flying Officer Fida Muhammad Khan of 133 GD (P) course was

awarded the merit certificate for the best Group Research Project in

flying stream, while Flying Officer Muhammad Awais of 16 A&SD course

was awarded the merit certificate for the best Group Research

Project in non-flying stream.

Earlier, Lieutenant General (Retd) Naweed Zaman, Rector

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) awarded medals

and merit certificates among the graduating officers of 82nd

Engineering course of College of Aeronautical Engineering.

President’s Gold Medal for standing first in Aerospace

Discipline was awarded to NUST cadet Muneebullah Nawaz, whereas

President’s Gold Medal for standing first in Avionics Discipline was

won by Pilot Officer Shajeeh Mustafa. Rector’s Gold Medal for Best

Project in Aerospace Engineering was awarded to NUST cadet Muhammad

Diyan Khan; whereas, Rector’s Gold Medal for Best Project in

Avionics Engineering was awarded to Pilot Officer Muhammad Shajeeh

Mustafa. Merit certificate for Best Aerospace Vehicle Design was

awarded to Pilot Officer Syeda Umm e Aymon, while merit certificate

for Best Avionics System Design was awarded to Pilot Officer Masroor

Khan.