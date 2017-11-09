Continuous gas supply vital for consumers; essential for economic prosperity: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that continuous gas supply was vital for domestic and industrial consumers and essential for the economic prosperity of the country.

The present government had worked tirelessly to overcome energy deficit of Pakistan and LNG terminals have been established in record period, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views after witnessing the signing of as Inter-Governmental Agreement on supply of LNG between Pakistan and Malaysia, at a simple ceremony held here at the PM’s Office.

Secretary Petroleum Division Sikandar Sultan Raja and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department of Malaysia Dato Sri Devamany S. Krishnasamy signed the agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

CEO Petronas LNG Mr Ezhar Yazid and senior officials from Malaysia and Government of Pakistan were also present during the ceremony.

The Prime Minister, in his remarks, congratulated both sides for finalization of Inter Governmental Agreement for supply of LNG.

He said that the agreement would further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that Malaysian E&P [Energy and Petroleum] companies would utilize the huge potential that Pakistan offered in the oil and gas sector.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department of Malaysia, Dato Sri Devamany S. Krishnasamy conveyed a message of well wishes from the Malaysian Prime Minister.

The Malaysian visiting dignitary thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during their stay in Islamabad.

He reiterated that cooperation between Malaysia and Pakistan would continue in the energy sector.