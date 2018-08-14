Continuity of democratic process to usher new era of development, prosperity: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said the continuity of the democratic process would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the country.

Talking to media after national flag hoisting ceremony Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said we must take into account our past mistakes under a self accountability process and review the factors hindering our national development in comparison to the other nations.

We should make sure that our differences do not become inertia in the national development agenda and must make collective efforts to eradicate the evils of law lawlessness and terrorism from our soil, a press release said.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was of the view that the emerging regional scenario and fast changing political situation has brought a major impact on regional socioeconomic conditions of Pakistan over the past few years, which has resulted not only in creating security issues but also economic issues for country.

He said we as a nation took bold steps to eradicate the menace of terrorism and extremism. The armed forces and law enforcement agencies rendered sacrifices for restoration peace and stability in the country and achieved marvelous success.

He said the political forces of the country are in consensus on the overall development of the country and achieving goals aimed at the prosperity of growth of the country.

“It is high time for soul searching and self accountability to reckon the mistake that led towards slackness on socioeconomic fronts,” Sanjrani remarked.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to overcome challenges and work together for strengthening the foundations democracy in the country.

He said we need to focus all our energies on the growth of the country. He said that the country would usher into a new era of socioeconomic development.

Earlier, Senate chairman congratulated the nation on the occasion of 71st Independence Day.

In his felicitation message, he said the nation is celebrating the Independence Day with new enthusiasm and zeal.

He said we must ensure that this day brings a message of political, economic and social stability for the country.