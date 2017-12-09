Continuity of democracy only solution to problems: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Saturday said continuity of democratic system in the country was the only solution to all the problems and those would be victorious who supported to Nawaz Sharif in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said difference of opinion on different matters in democratic parties was a routine matter and it was the beauty of democracy but it should not be considered as party differences.

The minister said ex-prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had faced injustice due to shortcomings in the system. The people in 2018 would decide that who would be better for them.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had reservations about the court verdict regarding disqualification of Nawaz Sharif. The people, he added, were also were supporting the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and it was the collective stance of the PML-N, he added.

To a question, he said the former prime minister had presented the idea of ‘grand dialogue’ on national issues.

Talal Chaudhry said ‘vote’ was the only way to bring change in the country and everyone should accept the supremacy of the parliament. All national institutions should work within their constitutional parameters, he added.

He said despite of all negative propaganda against the PML-N, its leadership was still popular among the masses.