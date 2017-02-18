Continuity of democracy only solution of all problems: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer

Khurram Dastgir on Saturday said continuity of democracy was the

only solution of all problems including terrorism.

Talking to a private TV channel, the minister said enemies of

the country were trying to disrupt the system and peace of

Pakistan but they would not succeeded in their nefarious designs.

He said PML-N government had never claimed that the

terrorism had completely eradicated from the country but its

incidents had visibly reduced through the operation Zarb-e-Azb.

International community was acknowledging that the terrorism

had reduced in the country as compared to past, he added.

Khurram Dastgir said the country was facing a new challenge

of terrorism in shape of recent new wave of terrorist incidents

and whole nation was united against it.

He said there was need to take further steps regarding war

against terror to get rid of menace of terrorism.

He said the present government was being made efforts to

secure and protect our boundaries through the boarder management

with Afghanistan government.

The terrorists have many centuries in Afghanistan and that

were using against Pakistan’s peace, he added.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been

attending the religious functions and ceremonies of the minorities

for harmony among the religions.

Replying to a question, he said Afghan government could not

hold full grip in their areas due to which some anti-social

elements entered Pakistan to disturb peace.