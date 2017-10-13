Continuity in policies to help strengthen democratic system: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Affairs Dr Musadik Malik has said that

continuity in the policies of the present government would help strengthen

democratic system in the country.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) led government should complete its constitutional tenure,

he said while talking to a private news channel.

The next elections should be held in time, he added.

The people would give vote to PML-N in the next general elections on the basis of performance, he said, adding

They would not select those political parties which could not deliver to the

them.

To a question, he said that political parties should learn from their mistakes.

He said that democracy was imperative to streamline the system.