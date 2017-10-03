Continuity in democracy to help streamline system: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafique on Tuesday said that continuity in democracy would help
streamline the system in the country.
There had been disruption in the continuity of the
democratic process, he said while talking to a private news
channel.
He, however said the democratic culture was improving
over the last ten years.
Political parties must have democratic attitude, he added.
Consultation in the political parties was the essence of the
democratic system, he said.
Khawaja Saad Rafique said that democratic system would
continue in the country.
