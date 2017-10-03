Continuity in democracy to help streamline system: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafique on Tuesday said that continuity in democracy would help

streamline the system in the country.

There had been disruption in the continuity of the

democratic process, he said while talking to a private news

channel.

He, however said the democratic culture was improving

over the last ten years.

Political parties must have democratic attitude, he added.

Consultation in the political parties was the essence of the

democratic system, he said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that democratic system would

continue in the country.