Continue fight till victory, Gilani urges Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has appealed to each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir to continue to resist the naked Indian brutality with courage at this critical juncture in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a first official statement received by Kashmir Media Service, today, since the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir by India on August 5 said there is no other alternative but to fight will full determination. “India should know that even if they bring their entire armed forces into occupied Jammu and Kashmir, even then the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not abandon struggle for their rights and liberation.”