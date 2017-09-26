Continuation of Nawaz’s policies agenda of govt: Minister

LAHORE, Sept 26 (APP): Provincial Minister for Auqaf and
Religious Affairs,Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri on Tuesday said the
government was pursuing policies of Nawaz Sharif for leading
the country towards becoming a developed nation.
“PML-N believes in service to people and it will get massive
success in the next polls on the basis of its performance and
public service”,he added.
The minister stated this while speaking to this scribe at
his Punjab Assembly chamber.
Zaeem said the policies and uplift projects envisaged by Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif were top agenda of the government. “Nawaz Sharif is a popular leader and people love him”,he said.
He said PML-N was the largest party of the country
which had steered Pakistan out of the economic and financial
crises, crippling power outages and terrorism by putting it on
the path of economic prosperity,peace and stability.
He said the country was facing challenges and a
comprehensive strategy was in place to counter those
challenges.
The minister noted that a few rejected and disappointed
politicians,after suffering repeated setbacks in the
democratic arena,were out to create confrontation among the
national institutions in order to achieve their negative political
gains.The party,he said,would resist such moves and would
not let them succeed.
He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would
help usher in a bright future for the country, adding that the
progress and work on CPEC projects would continue with full
vigour to be completed on time.
To a question,the minister said complete harmony would be ensured
during Ashura e Muharram as strict security arrangements would be
in place across the province.
