Continuation of Nawaz’s policies agenda of govt: Minister

LAHORE, Sept 26 (APP): Provincial Minister for Auqaf and

Religious Affairs,Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri on Tuesday said the

government was pursuing policies of Nawaz Sharif for leading

the country towards becoming a developed nation.

“PML-N believes in service to people and it will get massive

success in the next polls on the basis of its performance and

public service”,he added.

The minister stated this while speaking to this scribe at

his Punjab Assembly chamber.

Zaeem said the policies and uplift projects envisaged by Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif were top agenda of the government. “Nawaz Sharif is a popular leader and people love him”,he said.

He said PML-N was the largest party of the country

which had steered Pakistan out of the economic and financial

crises, crippling power outages and terrorism by putting it on

the path of economic prosperity,peace and stability.

He said the country was facing challenges and a

comprehensive strategy was in place to counter those

challenges.

The minister noted that a few rejected and disappointed

politicians,after suffering repeated setbacks in the

democratic arena,were out to create confrontation among the

national institutions in order to achieve their negative political

gains.The party,he said,would resist such moves and would

not let them succeed.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would

help usher in a bright future for the country, adding that the

progress and work on CPEC projects would continue with full

vigour to be completed on time.

To a question,the minister said complete harmony would be ensured

during Ashura e Muharram as strict security arrangements would be

in place across the province.