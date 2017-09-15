Continuation of democracy indispensible for strong Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq on Friday said continuation of democracy was indispensible for

national peace, stability and progress.

In his message on the eve of International Day of Democracy, the

Speaker said, world nations celebrate this Day with an aim to

discourage dictatorship and strengthen democratic forces.

“Democracy ensures protection of fundamental human rights, socio-

economic development as well as international peace and security,”

the Speaker said.

He said democracy encourages consensus instead of differences

and electoral process in the country is playing an important role in

strengthening democracy.

In another statement, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza

Javed Abbasi said derailing democracy again and again had weakened

national institutions.

“But, today democracy is getting strong roots and all

political forces in the country are united on issue of national

importance,” he added.