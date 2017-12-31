Consumers to get uninterrupted gas supply throughout winter: SNGPL MD

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP):Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

(SNGPL) Managing Director Amjad Latif on Sunday said the company was committed to provide uninterrupted gas supply to consumers round-the-year specially in winter.

Talking to APP here, he said that supply of gas had been increased due to import of RLNG and the company had come in a position to meet demand of consumers without

any interruption.

He expressed confidence that consumers would no more face gas shortage issues. “We are doing our utmost efforts to resolve all gas related issues of domestic and other consumers”, he said.

He said that industrial consumers, CNG pumps, Thermal power stations and all others were not facing any gas load-shedding problems at present.

The MD said the masses should also cooperate in this regard

and avoid installation of gas compressors. He added that use of heaters and geysers should be made limited.

Amjad Latif said the SNGPL’s share value was increased more than four times during the last one-and-half years of his tenure as MD. A very handsome dividend is also earned by the shareholders of the SNGPL.

To another query, he said” “Culture of hardwork, sense of

ownership and team effort have enabled the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to set new records of financial gains and serving the consumers”.

When asked about main reason behind his personal achievements from an Sub-engineer to the MD, he said that hardwork and good intention for others was the main reason. “I did not availed even 37 leaves in 37 years service”, he added.

“I am a man who did almost all of his job in fields and being

the MD now I am fully aware of the ground realities in my

organization, this enabled me to boost working of my

company”, he concluded.