Consumers to get new power connections in 15 days: Leghari

DG KHAN, Dec 30 (APP)::Federal Minister for Power Division

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said that new electricity

connections will be provided to consumers within 15 days after

January 15, 2018.

Addressing public meeting here at Haji Ghazi Gharbi area of

DG Khan on Saturday, the minister said that consumers, who

had filed applications for new connections, were being given new

connections without any delay. He said that it is vision of Chief

Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to make DG Khan a

Lahore-like city. He said that different development projects of

roads, electricity, water and parks were being completed at Fort

Manro in South Punjab to restore recreational activities there.

Leghari said that Pakistan Air Force had already announced

building a cadit college in Fort Manro. He said that the PML-N

government was bringing about positive changes in the country.

He said that facility of gas was being made available in suburban

areas of DG Khan.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for announcing Ali

Tareen as candidate in by-elections, being held in NA-

154. He said that due to failed policies of Imran Khan, various PTI

workers and local leaders were joining Pakistan Muslim League-N

as they know the PML-N has capacity to steer the country out of

crises.