DG KHAN, Dec 30 (APP)::Federal Minister for Power Division
Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has said that new electricity
connections will be provided to consumers within 15 days after
January 15, 2018.
Addressing public meeting here at Haji Ghazi Gharbi area of
DG Khan on Saturday, the minister said that consumers, who
had filed applications for new connections, were being given new
connections without any delay. He said that it is vision of Chief
Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to make DG Khan a
Lahore-like city. He said that different development projects of
roads, electricity, water and parks were being completed at Fort
Manro in South Punjab to restore recreational activities there.
Leghari said that Pakistan Air Force had already announced
building a cadit college in Fort Manro. He said that the PML-N
government was bringing about positive changes in the country.
He said that facility of gas was being made available in suburban
areas of DG Khan.
He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for announcing Ali
Tareen as candidate in by-elections, being held in NA-
154. He said that due to failed policies of Imran Khan, various PTI
workers and local leaders were joining Pakistan Muslim League-N
as they know the PML-N has capacity to steer the country out of
crises.
Consumers to get new power connections in 15 days: Leghari
