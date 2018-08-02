Consuls General conference held at Pakistan High Commission

LONDON, Aug 02 (APP):Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) has said that robust economic relations with UK ,community facilitation and public engagement would be his top priorities.

He stated this while chairing, the Consuls General Conference convened here at

Pakistan High Commission on the other day.

Consuls General from Birmingham, Bradford, Manchester and Glasgow as well as

the officers of the High Commission attended the Conference, a statement of the High Commission said..

The Conference covered a broad agenda including bilateral political and trade

relations with the UK, improvements in efficient consular services delivery to the

community, outreach to the diaspora with special focus on youth engagement and cultural

and digital diplomacy.

The Consuls General apprised the High Commissioner of the functioning of

their respective Consulates and outlined their plans for the future.

They also informed about the matters related to the community.

The High Commissioner gave the Consuls General an elaborate plan for the future.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan advised the Consuls General to step up their efforts to enhance

bilateral trade with the UK and adopt a more proactive approach in attracting the

Foreign Direct Investment to Pakistan, especially when there is a huge scope

for it in the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In this regard, he asked the Consuls General to enhance their interaction with

the local Chambers of Commerce and Industry and big businesses. He particularly underscored

the need for early scoping out the contours of Pakistan-UK economic and trade relations,

post-Brexit.

The High Commissioner emphasized on raising awareness about the human rights

violations and atrocities by the security forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir(IOK),

in light of the recent ‘Report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for

Human Rights (OHCHR).

On youth engagement, the High Commissioner said he would be visiting various

academic institutions to meet with the Pakistani students to initiate a discourse on

matters of common interest.

He particularly emphasized on arranging sports and cultural

events to engage with the youth.

It was a day-long Conference in which all important issues relating to the community

and bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK were discussed in detail.