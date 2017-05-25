Consul General launches English access Microscholarship Programme

KARACHI, May 25 (APP): The US Consul General in Karachi, Ms Grace

Shelton on Thursday formally launched the English Access

Microscholarship Programme (Access) for children from underserved areas

of Karachi.

This two-year after-school English-language and leadership

programme will train talented 13-20 year old students from disadvantaged

communities.

At the ceremony, Consul General Shelton encouraged the students

participating in this programme to take advantage of this opportunity to

sharpen their English language skills.

`It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm and dedication I see in

you today, and we only want to see that grow’, she remarked.

Highlighting the objective of the programme, Consul General Grace

Shelton said `We believe education is the key to a strong,

economically stable Pakistan. That’s why we here at the U.S.

Consulate in Karachi to support the Access programme’.

The English Access Microscholarhip Programme gives youth the

opportunity to develop excellent English language, communication, and

leadership skills. Throughout the world, the Access Programme has

reached over 115,000 students in over 80 countries.

The programme first began in Pakistan in 2004 and has since reached

over 13,000 Pakistani students.

Prior to the launch of the Access programme in Karachi, Access

launched in other areas in Sindh including Hyderabad and Jamshoro.