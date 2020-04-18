Construction industry’s concession package practical step to counter negative economic impacts of coronavirus: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that the approval of the construction industry’s concession package ordinance by the federal cabinet was a practical step in the ongoing war against the coronavirus and its negative economic impact.

In a tweet, she said that with this package, jobs and livelihood opportunities will be provided to the people especially the poor working class.

She said that with this package economic activities in the country will be promoted, and other business sectors affiliated with the construction industry would get new lease of life.

She said that fixed tax regime has been introduced for builders and developers while there will be no withholding tax on all materials except cement and steel.

Moreover, she said under the scheme, there would be no tax on dividends paid by the companies to shareholders.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that under New Pakistan Housing Authority, 90 per cent tax has been reduced on low-cost houses.