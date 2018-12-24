Construction facilities of Gwadar Shipping Yard project reviewed

QUETTA, Dec 24 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Monday chaired a meeting to review the construction facilities of Shipping Yard project of Gwadar.
Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar attended the meeting, said a press release.
Joint Secretary Defence Production briefed the meeting about the project.
