Constitutional status of AJK Islamic Ideological Council announced

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 18 (APP)::Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan announced the prominence of the constitutional status for Islamic ideological Council, saying that the role of our religious scholars and clerics for promoting and maintaining religious harmony is commendable.

The AJK prime minister expressed his views on the inauguration ceremony of “Jammu and Kashmir Milli Rabta Council” in State’s capital town on Saturday.

Chief Justice Supreme Court Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Zia and Chairman Ullema and Mushaikh (Religious Scholars) Council Maulana Obaidullah Farooqui also addressed the ceremony.

Farooq Haider said Legislation on Finality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will be made in accordance with the resolution approved by the legislative assembly in Azad Jammu & Kashmir; similarly, religious communities should also give their suggestions. Incumbent government wants to make a system in which deserving and poor could be entitled.

Terming Zakaat as religious responsibility, the prime minister said Zakaat is a pious duty and there is a verdict of the Supreme Court regarding Zakat payment. Furthermore, Zakaat distribution system has been improved.

He reiterated that there should be a code of conduct for scholars, all schools of thought should determine same time for AZAAN with mutual consultation. He said the government has taken measures to

raise the quality of religious madrassas (schools) so that students studying in these madrassas do not feel incompetent and they can contest with contemporary requirements.

“There is a national responsibility for scholars, religious clerics and members of Islamic ideological Council to guide the nation to the right path and bring them towards religion.” Prime Minister maintained.

Farooq Haider explained about improvement made by government of AJK for merit and justice system within the state. He stated, “Public service commission comprising neutral and unbiased members has been established and the recruitment of the teachers in the Department of Education are being done through the NTS; Shariah appellate Court has been constituted in which a scholar judge would be included for immediate provision of justice besides permanent deployment of judges in high court.”

The prime minister appealed to the scholars that they should play their role in promoting religious harmony and guide the government in this regard. “The current situation of peace and security within the region is extremely ideal and it is the result of the ideal and historical role of scholars and religious clerics.” he added.