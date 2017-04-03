Constitutional Day celebrations on April 10

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): The Constitution Day celebrations will

kick off on April 10 at the lawns in front of Monument of unsung heroes of democracy at Parliament House.

The celebrations will be held to pay glowing tributes to the founders

of the Constitution and all those unsung heroes who offered sacrifices for strengthening the foundation of a democratic culture in the country and upheld the dignity of Parliament and country’s Constitution.

According to official sources Senate Secretariat has planned a number

of activities on the day. The constitutional history of Pakistan has witnessed various ebbs and flows. The constitution of 1956 and 1962 remained unable to deliver, as they could not come up to the expectations of the people.

Being a multicultural and multi ethic society, the state of Pakistan

needed a participatory approach for smooth implementation and survival.

To this end, different political parties in 70s realized that a consensus needed to be developed to ensure national integration and overcome the gap developed due to undemocratic interventions.

The nation was given the 1973 constitution on April 10, 1973.

Presidential assent was given on April 12, 1973 and it was popularly known as “Awami Aaeen”. Federal character of the constitution made it unique from previous constitutions. It ensured and promoted peaceful co-existence among different cultures and ethnicities through participatory federalism and extended provincial autonomy.