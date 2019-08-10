Constitution guarantees equal rights to minorities: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Constitution of Pakistan fully guaranteed equal rights to the minorities as they were the important pillar of the society.

The president, in a message on the National Minorities’ Day being observed on August 11, said a country could not aspire to achieve progress unless its nation had a unity in its ranks. It was the objective behind observance of the day on August 11 every year, he added.

He urged upon the nation to reiterate its resolve for promotion of brotherhood and tolerance in the society without being hostage to any kind of prejudice, a press release said.

The president said the purpose of observing the day was to highlight the message of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had pronounced equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan.