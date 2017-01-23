Constitution allows everybody to send money from abroad: Saad

GUJRANWALA, Jan 23 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday said the Constitution allowed everybody to send money to his dear ones from abroad.

Addressing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention here he said, “We are ready for accountability for the third time, but Imran Khan should also be ready for it.”

He asked Imran Khan what he would do when he would have to face accountability.

Saad said that he had never seen such a big liar like Imran, who would be accountable for fundings to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf by the jews and hindus.

He said that Imran was not a serious man, he had no wisdom, depth and courage, adding that he could become everything but not a leader.

“Imran presents judges’ remarks to the media in a disorganized manner, but now he will have to decide whether he wants to prosecute his case in the court, in the media or he wants to stage a field in public. We are ready for every kind of competition at every forum,” he remarked.

The minister said that Imran would defile outside, if the decision did not come in his favour as he tried to pressurize the institutions.

He said those people did not like Nawaz Sharif as the PM wanted to make the economy stronger, and he did not bow to dictators and had the ability to see years ahead.

Have they not political wisdom or they were a part of any other greater plan? he asked.

“There is no kingship in PML-N nor our leaders have ever called us ‘Tu’ (you), Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz are not our bosses. Our leaders have not taught us the politics of allegations as this is not a ‘Darbar of Bani Gala’ but the PML-N is the party of honorable people. We know how to respect and how to get respect,” he added.

He said that Panama Papers was only a topic of politics and the PTI aimed at blemishing PML-N leadership to take advantage in general election 2018, but Allah Almighty would do justice.

He said that today another player was in the field, who had changed his name, and asked how a Zardari could become a Bhutto.

“We think Bilawal is not working for his party but he is making our way easier,” he said and added that PML-N was going to knock Sindh province soon.

Ghulam Dastgir Khan, MNAs Mian Tariq, Haneef Abbasi, Mahmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, MPA Toufeeq Butt, Mayor Gujranwala Sarwat Ikram also spoke on the occasion.