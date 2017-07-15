Conspirators will not succeed: Rana Tanveer

LAHORE, July 15 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N under the sagacious

leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has put the country

on the road to progress and prosperity.

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Science and Technology

Rana Tanveer Hussain said this while addressing a public meeting at Sharqpur Sharif on Saturday.

He said that during last four years development projects worth

billions of rupees had been launched by the present government and no

one could point figure at their transparency.

PML-N was enjoying the full support of the masses and the government

would not end through conspiracies, he added.

The minister said that Rs 170 billions had been saved in power

generation projects in the country adding each penny was being utilized

on the welfare of the people.

He said that certain foreign elements could not want to see the progress

of the country and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project was not being digested by them.

He further said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted

to make the country strong and this was not acceptable to conspirators.

Those who call themselves leaders have no say in the public while

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a leader of international stature, he added.

He said that PPP was a spent force and its rejected persons whom Zardari

called rotten eggs were joining Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Rana Tanveer said that development works including CPEC, construction

of motorways, ports etc were visible to the people and claimed that in

2018 general elections PML-N would form government in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa adding all the conspiracies against the government would

fail.

The minister said that Imran Khan was avoiding to give accounts of

300 kannals land and trying to seek help of his former wife to save him

in this regard.f