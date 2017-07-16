Conspirators will not succeed: Rana Tanveer

LAHORE, July 16 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-N under the sagacious leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.

Federal Minister for Defence Production, Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain said this while addressing a public meeting at Sharqpur Sharif.

He said that during last four years development projects worth billions of rupees had been launched by the present government and no one could point figure at their transparency.

PML-N was enjoying the full support of the masses and the government would not end through conspiracies, he added.

The minister said that Rs 170 billions had been saved in power generation projects in the country adding each penny was being utilized on the welfare of the people.

He said that certain foreign elements could not want to see the progress of the country and China Pakistan Economic Corridor project was not being digested by them.

He further said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted to make the country strong and this was not acceptable to conspirators.

Those who call themselves leaders have no say in the public while Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is a leader of international stature, he added.

He said that PPP was a spent force and its rejected persons whom Zardari called rotten eggs were joining Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Rana Tanveer said that development works including CPEC, construction of motorways, ports etc were visible to the people and claimed that in 2018 general elections PML-N would form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding all the conspiracies against the government would fail.

The minister said that Imran Khan was avoiding to give accounts of 300 kannals land and trying to seek help of his former wife to save him in this regard.