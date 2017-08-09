Conspirators doomed to fail: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD Aug 09 (APP): Minister for Health Services and

Regulations Saira Afzal Tarar on Wednesday said conspiracies against

Nawaz Sharif would die down with the passage of time and he would

emerge victorious against all odds.

“Conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif are destined to fail.

Sharif is living in hearts of people and nobody can stop people from

loving and supporting him,” she said in a statement.

The minister said, Hafizabad is stronghold of PML-N and people

of the area would accord warmest welcome to former Prime Minister.

She said the party supporters and leadership are in high spirit and

would emerge as victorious once again particularly in upcoming

elections.

Saira Afzal said, serving masses is faith of Nawaz Sharif no

matter whatever blames and allegations his opponents are hurling

against the former Prime Minister. “If serving the masses is a

crime, then Nawaz Sharif would continue committing this crime again

and again.”