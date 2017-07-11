Conspiracy being hatched to impede economic progress, development: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Tuesday said conspiracy was being hatched against present government to impede economic progress, development and democratic system.

Those political parties hatching conspiracy against the country should wait for next elections, he said while talking to PTV.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government was

resolving the problems of the masses, making motorways and

strengthening the democratic system besides economy, he said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said five top companies of the

world were moving towards Pakistan for installing LNG terminals.

He said the companies had full confidence in the

leadership, adding the companies were coming to Pakistan for

investing billions.

To a question, he said 10,000 megawatt electricity would

be added to the national grid by the end of this year.

He said the problem of loadshedding would be addressed

by 2018. He said there was a Howard report about rising

growth rate in Pakistan.

To another question, he said Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz had expressed reservations over Joint Investigation Team.

He said JIT had a biased report, adding we were

working on the directives of supreme court.

The minister said Chief of Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf was

facing references in the court and using different tactics to avoid

cases.