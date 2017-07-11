ISLAMABAD, July 11 (APP): Minister for Defence Production
Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said that a conspiracy was being
hatched against the government by those who could not see
development works and democratic system flourshing in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was
making fast-track progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and it was not digestible by his
opponents.
The minister said record development works had been carried
out in four years of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)
government.
Rana Tanveer said continuity of the democratic system was
essential to strengthen institutions in the country.
He said the elected government was toppled by a dictator in
1999 and the prime minister was sent into exile.
He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was being as a
tool by those elements who were working against Pakistan.
He said the report submitted by the joint investigation team
(JIT) to the Supreme Court on the Panama Papers was partial and many
documents attached with it were without unsigned.
The minister said the people of Pakistan had elected
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister and they would
again voted him to power after completion of his current term.
Conspiracy being hatched to damage democratic system: Tanveer
