Conspiracies against PML-N govt will fail: CM

GILGIT, Nov 13 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Gilgit-Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman here on Monday said all conspiracies against the government and PML-N leadership will fail and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would emerge victorious in the court of law.

Talking to media persons in London, he said PML-N

has started CPEC project by bringing huge foreign investment in Pakistan and the conspiracies were launched against his government in order to deprive the country from development.

The CM claimed that conspiracies against PML-N government was not a new thing as opponents feared that if our

government completed its tenure their politics would come to an end forever.

He alleged conspiracies was being hatched against Nawaz Sharif both on internal and external fronts and his opponents were receiving funding from abroad to create political anarchy in the country.

He said PML-N would not allow political anarchy in the country and foil all conspiracies with power of people.

The CM said former Prime Minister believed in rule of law and sanctity of courts and his appearance before JIT and now in NAB cases were testimony of this fact besides enhancing his popularity in eyes of masses.

“Jails and handcuff was not a new thing for Nawaz Sharif and whenever he was expelled from political scene, he emerged more popular leader of the country”, he said.

The CM said PML-N would continue to respect courts’ decisions and will not allow political unrest and disturbance in the country besides continue political struggle as per essence of democratic norms.

He said democracy was the only way to address the country’s challenges.

He said efforts were underway to include GB and Azad Kashmir in important legal and constitutional institutions.

The CM asked foreign tourists to come to GB and explore natural beauty and assured them all facilities.