Consensus on delimitation process to be evolved: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said consensus with political parties regarding delimitation process would be evolved which was in the interest of all stakeholders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said derailing the system was not in favour of any political party.

Expressing regret over the loss popularity of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said Co-Chairman Asif Ali

Zardari Asif Ali Zardari should not celebrate on declining condition of the PPP.

He said the elements who wanted to topple the democratic system would not be successful in their design.

He said Asif Ali Zardari should avoid taking decision for personal interest. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government was completing its constitutional tenure with success

despite facing number of challenges started in 2014, he added.