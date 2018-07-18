Consensus developed for open trial in Al-Azizia/Hill Metal references: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Law Affairs, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Wednesday said a consensus had been reached for open trial in Al-Azizia/Hill Metal references in the accountability court.

Directives had been issued to interior ministry for ensuring security measures of accountability court, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The government had asked the interior ministry to check the facilities being provided to Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz according to jail manual, the minister said.

He said the department concerned had checked the facilities and that the Punjab government had also confirmed that facilities were being provided there, he added.

If the facilities as per jail manual were not being provided, then any person could go to court, he said.