Congratulatory messages pour in for Imran from Afghanistan, China

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP):As the leading party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to build up its lead in the in the general election, congratulatory messages continue to pour in from friendly countries.

Imran Khan spelt out his foreign policy contours in an address on Thursday and vowed stronger bilateral ties with all countries. He specially mentioned ties with Saudi Arabia, China, the United States of America, Afghanistan and India.

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal congratulated Imran Khan on his success in the general election.

The ambassador in a tweet said “Over my stay in Pakistan have developed a close friendship resulting from his consistently welcoming positions on Afghanistan: calling for Pak’s constructive role in our peace & stability & strong support for Afghan refugees.”

Imran in his address said Pakistan needs to learn from China how it dealt with poverty and fought corruption. He was also optimist that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would open new avenues of cooperation and create employment opportunities.

A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Friday appreciated the remarks of the PTI chief and said it reflected that the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership would remain strong, despite the change of government.

The spokesperson said Imran Khan has mentioned several times that Pakistan’s relations with China were the cornerstone of his country’s foreign policy.The spokesman Gen Shuang said the people of Pakistan were strong supporters of China-Pakistan friendship.

He said China sincerely hopes that Pakistan would successfully complete its political transition, maintain stability and achieve better development.

Imran in an interview with Arab News said his country enjoyed a “very special relationship with Saudi Arabia” and said he planned to nurture it further.

He said it was important for Pakistan to have good ties with other countries, and pointed that its relations with Saudi Arabia were unique as the Kingdom had “always been a friend of Pakistan in its difficult times.”