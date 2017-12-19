Confidence of House increases after briefing of COAS: Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Leader of House in the Senate Raja Zafar ul Haq expressing satisfaction over the briefing

of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) said it was a good day for Pakistan.

The Army chief’s briefing had increased the confidence of the House, he said while talking to a news channel.

He said the COAS had briefed the House about his visits to regional countries and increasing relations of Pakistan with Russia and China.

He said the COAS also briefed the House about internal situation and national security matters besides incidents of terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was a good day as the House also passed the Constitutional Amendment regarding the delimitation

bill with consensus, he said.