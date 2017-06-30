Condolence reference for Amjad Hussain Syed held

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): A condolence reference and prayer
for the departed soul of Colonel (R) Amjad Hussain Sayed, father
of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, was held here at his residence
on Friday.
The reference was attended by Federal Minister for Interior
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chairman
Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation
Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign
Affairs Sartaj Aziz, former National Assembly Speaker Gohar Ayub
Khan, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Lt
General (R) Abdul Qayyum, nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer
Khan, ambassadors of different Islamic countries, religious
scholars, journalists and top civil and armed forces authorities.
On the occasion rich tribute was paid to the services of
Colonel (R) Amjad Hussain Sayed for the nation and the country.
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said his father was an active
worker of the Pakistan Movement and remained its part during all
important events. He was a true follower of Quaid-i-Azam, who
gave priority to Pakistan in defence, journalism, politics and
every other field of life.
He announced that his family would award prizes to the best
student essay-writers of the Pakistan Movement, besides giving
them special stipends.
