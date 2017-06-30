Condolence reference for Amjad Hussain Syed held

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): A condolence reference and prayer

for the departed soul of Colonel (R) Amjad Hussain Sayed, father

of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, was held here at his residence

on Friday.

The reference was attended by Federal Minister for Interior

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chairman

Senator Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs Sartaj Aziz, former National Assembly Speaker Gohar Ayub

Khan, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Lt

General (R) Abdul Qayyum, nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer

Khan, ambassadors of different Islamic countries, religious

scholars, journalists and top civil and armed forces authorities.

On the occasion rich tribute was paid to the services of

Colonel (R) Amjad Hussain Sayed for the nation and the country.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said his father was an active

worker of the Pakistan Movement and remained its part during all

important events. He was a true follower of Quaid-i-Azam, who

gave priority to Pakistan in defence, journalism, politics and

every other field of life.

He announced that his family would award prizes to the best

student essay-writers of the Pakistan Movement, besides giving

them special stipends.