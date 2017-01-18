Concrete steps to be taken for the development of backward districts: Raja Farooq

MUZAFFARABAD,Jan.18(APP): The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that his government was taking concrete steps for the development of backward and less developed districts of Azad Kashmir, he was addressing a public meeting at Hattain district on Wednesday.

He asserted that funds would be provided according to the need in those districts where basic infrastructure does not exist and institutions would be established in this connection he said adding that no demands could be fulfilled by closing the roads he warned.

He said Hattian district is the gateway between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad and it would be developed on modern lines and turned it an exemplary district he added.

Raja Farooq said that Fire Brigade and offices for 15 would be set up very soon in the district headquarter and a police force would be deployed to maintain peace in the district besides, the better health facilities would be provided in the district hospital and assured that all other basic facilities would be provided to the masses of the area.

He emphasized upon the government employees to serve people and ┬ facilitate the common people according to their need.

Earlier , the Deputy Commissioner Hattian Abdul Hamid Kiyani give the detailed briefing to the Prime Minister and he directed all the concerned departments to start the construction of Truck stand in Chakar, slaughter ┬ House, Fire Brigade, Press Club, Sports Stadium, Grid station and other projects in the district and take prompt measures in this regard.

The PM also directed the Highway authority to ensure the opening of the Sudhan Gali and Leepa valley roads round the clock while removing the ice from the roads.

