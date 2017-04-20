Concerted efforts are on to recover Col. Habib Zahir: Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD Apr 20 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Thursday informed the Senate that the government was in constant touch with Nepalese authorities as part of concerted efforts to recover missing Col. Habib Zahir.

In a statement in the Senate in response to a question of an adjournment motion by Senator Ateeq Sheikh, the Advisor said, Col. Habib Zahir had traveled to Katmandu from Lahore via London for a job.

However, after leaving the airport he went missing as he had lost

contact with his family after reaching Nepal. “Col. Habib has applied online for a job and after the modalities were finalized, he traveled to Katmandu. He and his family had all the record of correspondence with the employer.”

He said according to preliminary investigation till his traveling to

Katmandu on April 06, 2017, Col. Habib was in constant touch with his family. He lost connection on April 07 when he reached Katmandu.

He said investigations have also revealed that all those who offered him

job, received him at airport and booked air ticket and hotel for Mr Habib, are Indians.

Sartaj Aziz said when Habib went missing his family informed the GHQ as the government raised this matter with Nepalese government through Pakistani mission in Katmandu. The incident was also reported to UN Working Group on Forced Disappearances.

He said an FIR has also been lodged about his disappearing in Pakistan

and with authorities in Nepal and the government is in constant touch with Nepalese authorities to trace whereabouts of Habib Zahir.

Senator Ateeq Sheikh had raised the matter in the House emphasizing that it could have been an intrigue of Indian Intelligence Agency RAW to pressurize Pakistan on Kalboshan Jhadev’s issue.

“If it is an Indian conspiracy, we should come out with emphatic and

clear stance,” he said as he emphasized to admit his adjournment motion for discussion in the House.

Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani admitted his motion and set it for discussion on Friday.