COMSATS directed to probe NTS corruption allegations

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday directed Rector COMSATS to probe into corruption allegations leveled on National Testing Service (NTS) Authorities and submit a complete report.

According to press release issued here, the Minister, after assuming the charge of his portfolio took serious notice of the alleged corruption allegations leveled against the NTS Authorities.

The statement said that strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in corruption or irregularity.