Computerized Library to be launched on Aug 12 at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP): A computerized Lok Virsa Library
Catalogue will be launched on August 12 to provide online help
and assistance to scholars, students, common citizens on folklore
and cultural heritage.
“Current Heritage Library’ offer unparalleled opportunities
for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse
ages, interests, backgrounds, and abilities,” an official of Lok
Virsa told APP.
He said that for society as a whole, `Heritage Library’
provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national,
regional, and local identity.
The library has a collection of over thirty-two thousand
(32,000) books and journals.
Additionally, a collection of two hundred (200) books
published by Lok Virsa, is also available in library. The
library will serve students, researchers and scholars in
connection with their research work on cultural heritage
of Pakistan.
The numerous manuscripts, original research reports,
field surveys and monographs on Pakistani culture will be
accessible to people.
