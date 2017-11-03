Comprehesive programme devised to promote calligraphy art

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister, National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui Friday said the division has chalked out a comprehensive programme for encouragement of the young calligraphers to pursue this field and achieve excellence.

Under this programme, a competition of Calligraphy will soon be arranged at national level, he said while speaking to Serena Hotel, South and Central Asian Chief Executive Officer,Aziz Bolani in a meeting held at Advisor’s office.

Aziz Bolani offered all possible support for the noble cause of promoting the Islamic art of calligraphy and said, “It will be a matter of great pride to have collaboration with NH&LH Division for promotion of calligraphy art among younger generation”.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui thanked Aziz Bolani for his support and said promotion of fine arts through public private partnership can yield positive results in efforts to project national identity of Pakistan.

The NH&LH Division is taking steps for rejuvenating the field of calligraphy with special focus which will ultimately benefit the young aspiring artists, Advisor to PM stated.

