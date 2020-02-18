Comprehensive plan launched to revamp Ministry of I&B: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani said Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government had initiated a comprehensive plan to revamp the ministry of information and all its allied organizations to meet modern day challenges in the field of media.

Speaking in a briefing at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy during his visit to the campus, he said digitization and modernization of existing setup and equipment in the Ministry, Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and their academies was the major focus of the revamping plan.

The secretary information called for chalking out a year-long comprehensive chart of training workshops and refresher courses involving the leading universities and technical institutions and their faculties.

Akbar Hussain Durrani said the ministry would provide all possible facilities to Pakistan Broadcasting Academy to make it a vibrant training institution and a center of excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General, PBC Samina Waqar appreciated the PBA administration for conducting four important training workshops within a short span of time.

Principal, and Vice Principal, PBA delivered a presentation on aims and objective of the academy, its infrastructure and academic activities.

Earlier, the secretary information and director general PBC visited various sections of Pakistan Broadcasting Academy and the Pakistan Broadcasting Foundation’s School.

They also planted saplings in the PBA Memory Garden.