Comprehensive plan devised for peaceful polls: Dr Askari

LAHORE, Jul 24 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Dr Hasan Askari Tuesday said that a comprehensive plan had

been devised for peaceful and transparent general election.

Similarly, he said, effective arrangements had been made for protection of voters and polling staff at polling stations.

In a statement issued here, the CM said that restriction on carrying mobile-phones to polling stations

would be ensured and instructions had already been issued to the officials and agencies concerned in this regard.

He said that special security arrangements had been made for sensitive polling stations.

“All necessary arrangements have been made to bring back ballot boxes to respective district returning officers from the polling stations,” he added.

Dr Askari said that 47,473 polling stations had been set up for 141 National Assembly and 297 provincial assembly seats in Punjab adding that necessary facilities had been arranged at these polling stations.

He said that important duty of holding national election in a transparent and impartial manner would be performed in an appropriate manner.

The chief minister said the best security arrangements had been made to maintain peaceful atmosphere on polling day and added that digital monitoring system for polling stations had been activated.

“Polling stations will be monitored through CCTV cameras and no one will be allowed to take law into one’s own hands.”

He said that indiscriminate action would be taken over violation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission on the polling day.

Caretaker provincial government had provided level playing field to political parties during their election

campaign.

“July 25 is an important day in the national history,” concluded the CM.