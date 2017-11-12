Comprehensive coverage of Balochistan development projects to be ensured:MD APP

QUETTA, Nov 12 (APP):Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Masood Malik has said that Quetta

Bureau would be further streamlined for providing a comprehensive coverage to development

projects in Balochistan, especially in its far -flung areas.

Addressing staff members of Quetta Bureau over the weekend, he urged them to ensure release

of prompt and accurate news to APP subscribes to showcase a true image of the province and its

ceaseless efforts to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of DIG Hamid Shakeel who was martyred

in a suicide attack on Thursday.

Masood Malik went around various sections of APP Bureau and was briefed about the problems,

being faced by it. He listened to individual problems, being faced by the staff and assured them that

their genuine complaints would be resolved in due course of time.

He also issued on the spot instructions for taking steps to further streamline the working of APP

Quetta Bureau which is playing an important role in projecting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC ) related projects which would ultimately change the fate of the province.The multi-billion CPEC

will also generate job opportunities for the local population as well, he added.

During his short visit to the provincial headquarter along with Director Coordination Akram Malik,

APP MD met a delegation of Quetta Press Club at its newly-built building and had an informal exchange

of views with its members over the current challenges, being faced by the media.

He assured them that APP would continue to play its role in providing an efficient news service to

its valuable subscribers in the province.