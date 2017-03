Composers, Translators and Supported staff required for APP

Sr.No. Designation of the post/Pay Scale of Post Minimum Qualification and Experience

1. i) Translator/Grade-III,

(Balochi/Brahvi Language)

Stationed at Islamabad. a) Second class or Grade “C” Master’s Degree in Journalism/ Mass Communication or in Social Sciences/a degree of relevant subject i.e. English/Urdu/ Balochi /Brahvi etc. with 03 years experience of Balochi/Brahvi Electronic /Print Media including Computer Composing 30WPM in relevant languages (Balochi/Brahvi)

Age: (28-40) years

No. of Post: 03

ii) Composer/Computer Operator (Balochi/Brahvi Language)/Grade-V,

Stationed at Islamabad. a) Intermediate/FA/FSc/HSSC with composing speed 60WPM in relevant language (Balochi/Brahvi)

Age: (25-35) years

No. of Post: 02

2 i) Translator (Saraiki Language) /Grade-III,

Stationed at Islamabad. a) Second class or Grade “C” Master’s Degree in Journalism/Mass Communication or in Social Sciences/a degree of relevant subject i.e. English/Urdu /Saraiki etc. with 03 years experience of Saraiki Electronic/Print Media including Computer Composing 30WPM in relevant languages (Saraiki)

Age: (28-40) years

No. of Post: 02