Components procurement agreement for 330 megawatt power plant at Thar signed

BEIJING (China) April 10 (APP): An agreement for the procurement of

engineering components for the 330 megawatt power plant at Thar was signed between a Pakistani and a Chinese company here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Thar Nova, Khalid Siraj Subhani and Head

of China Mechanical and Engineering Company (CMEC) Fang signed the contract.

Talking to APP here, the CEO Thar Nova informed that the project was a part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of One Belt One Road Initiative.

He said agreement was signed after three months negotiations between the two companies.

Kahlid Siraj said the project would be completed in 36 months and added work on the project would start within three months after the financial close.

CMEC Board Chairman, Sun Bai and other senior officials were present.