Completion of Lowari tunnel is a milestone: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Amir Muqam has said that completion of Lowari tunnel project was a milestone for the people of Chitral.

While talking to Radio Pakistan he said the incumbent government took personal interests for the completion of the project.

Replying to question, he said that Prime Minister had taken concrete steps for the development of Pakistan adding that people of Chitral were used to go to their homes through Afghanistan during 6 months of the year. Through alternate routes of CPEC, these regions are also made part of this project.

Senator PML-N , Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi has said that Lowari tunnel project was initiated in the second tenure of the PML-N government.

He said the previous governments did not take any interest in the completion of this project. The Prime Minister took personal interest for the completion of this important project.

This was a tough project and Prime Minister took it as a challenge. Now, this road communication network will develop industry in this region as well. This will give new employment opportunities to the people of Chitral, Senator Ghous added.