Complete consensus in PTI on women rights; Fawad Chaudhary

FAISALABAD, Mar 08 (APP)::Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that there was a complete consensus in Pakistan Tehrik Insaaf on women rights, and the government was pursuing a holistic strategy to include all segments of

society including women in the mainstream of national development.

He was talking to the media during his visit to residence of Chairman CM Complaint Cell Chaudhry Mehboob Alam Sindhu here.

Fawad Ch said that women were an integral part of the society as they were about 50 percent of the total population. According to Quaid-e-Azam, we cannot make progress until and unless we bring the women in mainstream of national development.

Responding to a question, Fawad Chaudhry said that women should get themselves

educated first and then make them strong economically.

When females will be strong and independent economically, they can easily take

part in all activities of national progress and prosperity, he added.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry visited the residence of Chaudhry Mehboob Alam Sindhu

and condoled with him over the demise of his mother.

He also prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

Chairman National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and

Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka and other PTI leaders were also present on

the occasion.