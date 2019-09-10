Complete ban on Ashura processions in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):The normal life came to a standstill on the 37th consecutive day on Tuesday in Indian Occupied Kashmir as curfew and other restrictions have been further intensified to prevent Ashura processions in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, no one was allowed to venture out in Srinagar, Badgam and other areas of the occupied territory to prevent any procession. Even journalists, government employees and those having valid passes issued by the authorities are not allowed to come out of their houses.